The Trial 2 Streaming Platform: How To Watch The Trial Season 2 Full Episodes On JioHotstar? Check STEPS Here

The Trial Season 2 Streaming Platform: After the success of its first season, The Trial is finally back to entertain viewers with its second installment. Featuring Kajol in the lead role, subscribers have been eagerly awaiting the premiere on The Trial Season 2 since its announcement and their wait has finally ended.

Well, The Trial 2 is now streaming on Jio Hotstar. Yes, you read that right! The series dropped its six episodes for viewers to binge right away. Brimming with suspense, gripping drama, and shocking twists, the series is already being hailed as one of the most awaited Indian originals this year.

THE TRIAL SEASON 2 OVERVIEW: PLOT, CAST & ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

The first season introduced viewers to Noyonika, an insecure lawyer struggling to find her footing in the competitive corporate legal world while juggling personal challenges. Season 2 takes her story forward, presenting a more confident and determined Noyonika as she takes on high-profile, complicated cases that test her skills and resilience.

This time, her battles extend beyond the courtroom. Noyonika is forced to confront unresolved issues from her past that threaten to blur the line between her personal life and professional responsibilities. Her journey evolves from self-doubt to strength, as she fights to safeguard her career and prevent her law firm from falling apart. Expect a gripping mix of power struggles, emotional turbulence, family drama, and betrayal.

Kajol reprises her role as Noyonika Sengupta, with Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait, and Gaurav Pandey returning to the ensemble. The new season also introduces Sonali Kulkarni as Narayani Dhole, a fierce political adversary of Noyonika's husband, and Karanvir Sharma as Param Manjal, a lawyer and Noyonika's ally in the firm.

HOW TO WATCH THE TRIAL 2 EPISODES 1-6 ON JIOHOSTAR?

Want to stream The Trial Season 2 hassle-free? Follow this simple step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Open JioHotstar

Launch the JioHotstar app on your phone, tablet, smart TV, or log in through your laptop browser.

Step 2: Search for the Series

In the search bar, type The Trial Season 2 and click on the official title.

Step 3: Select Episodes 1-6

Head to the episodes list and pick the one you'd like to start with.

Step 4: Press Play & Enjoy

Click play, grab your popcorn, and dive into the drama, suspense, and twists of this much-awaited Indian original.