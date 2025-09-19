The Trial Season 2 Full Episodes Now Streaming: Is Kajol's Legal Drama Streaming For Free On JioHotstar?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@jiohotstar

The Trial Season 2 JioHotstar Streaming: As the clock struck midnight on September 19, 2025, fans across India were treated to the highly anticipated premiere of The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha - Season 2 on JioHotstar. With whispers of its return echoing across social media for weeks, the release has already set the internet ablaze with excitement.

Starring Kajol in her iconic role as Noyonika Sengupta, the series makes a thunderous return, promising even more drama, courtroom battles, and emotional complexities than its debut season. Adapted from the critically acclaimed American series The Good Wife by Robert and Michelle King, The Trial has successfully carved out its own identity, reimagined to reflect the complexities of the Indian legal system and societal norms.

The Trial Season 2 Total Episodes: How Many Episodes Are There?

Following the runaway success of The Trial Season 1 in 2023, audiences were left on the edge of their seats with a finale that begged for continuation. From the very beginning, the show stood out for its strong narrative, crisp writing, and mature performances-especially Kajol's compelling portrayal of a woman forced to rebuild her life after public humiliation and betrayal.

The announcement of Season 2 earlier this year sent fans into a frenzy. Social media saw a resurgence of fan theories, rewatch parties, and discussions dissecting the ethical and emotional dilemmas faced by Noyonika. By the time the release date was confirmed, the hype had reached fever pitch.

At the center of the storm is Kajol, reprising her role as the fierce, flawed, and fearless Noyonika Sengupta. Season 2 sees her more resolute than ever, navigating treacherous legal waters while trying to protect what remains of her fractured personal life.

The Trial Season 2 features a total of 6 episodes, all released simultaneously at midnight. For fans of binge-watching, this is a goldmine.

The Trial Season 2 Full Episodes Now Streaming: Is The JioHotstar Show Available For Free Streaming?

Ever since Season 1 concluded with a tense cliffhanger in 2023, fans have been eagerly awaiting what comes next for Noyonika.

If you're already a JioCinema subscriber, you can watch all 8 episodes immediately without any extra charges. However, if you don't have an active subscription, you'll need to purchase a plan to access the full season. Unfortunately, there is no free streaming option for non-subscribers at this time.