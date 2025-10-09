The Witcher Season 4 Release Date: Know When & Where To Watch Liam Hemsworth’s Fantasy Epic

The Witcher Season 4 Release Date: The Witcher is one of Netflix's most successful fantasy series, captivating audiences worldwide with its rich storytelling, complex characters, and stunning visuals. Starring Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter navigating a world filled with magic and moral ambiguity, the show has built a massive global fanbase since its debut. Following the success of its previous seasons, Netflix has now unveiled the much-awaited teaser for The Witcher Season 4, sparking excitement and speculation among fans about what lies ahead for Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer. The streaming giant has finally confirmed when the new season will arrive, and it's closer than you think.

The Witcher Season 4 Release Date

The Witcher Season 4 will be released on Thursday, October 30, 2025. The new season will be available to watch on Netflix.

How Many Episodes Will The Witcher Season 4 Have?

The Witcher Season 4 will reportedly consist of 8 episodes. As per the reports, the new season will follow the same pattern as the previous one. The Witcher Season 5 has already been renewed ahead of Season 4's release.

The official trailer of The Witcher Season 4 has finally dropped on Netflix, teasing an exciting new chapter in Geralt's journey across the Continent. Viewers get a first look at fresh faces, epic battles, and formidable new threats that await in this next installment. With Liam Hemsworth stepping into the role of Geralt and several beloved characters making a return, Season 4 looks set to raise the stakes, blending the perfect mix of fantasy, magic, and adrenaline-packed action that fans have long been waiting for.

Witcher Netflix's official site writes, "Torn apart by a war-ravaged Continent, the fight continues for Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer to survive and reunite again. The Witcher Season 4 returns to Netflix 30th October."