This Week on OTT: Baramulla, Ek Chatur Naar, and More Theatrical Hits You Can Finally Stream at Home

With November kicking off a wave of OTT premieres, your watchlist just got a major upgrade. From gripping political dramas and action-packed sequels to dark comedies, psychological thrillers, and heartwarming family stories, there's something for every mood. Whether you missed these films and shows in theatres or want a cozy rewatch at home, this week's lineup has it all from Ek Chatur Naar's twisted humor to Frankenstein's gothic grandeur and Maharani Season 4's emotional punch.

Here's a look at the 10 must-watch OTT releases this week:

Frankenstein

OTT Release: November 7, 2025 | Platform: Netflix

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth | Director: Guillermo del Toro

Del Toro's reimagining of the gothic classic brings Frankenstein to life with stunning visuals and emotional depth. Isaac portrays a tormented scientist, Elordi the tragic creature, and Goth a mysterious figure connecting their fates. Expect haunting beauty, moral tension, and masterful storytelling.

Thode Door Thode Paas

OTT Release: November 7, 2025 | Platform: ZEE5

Director: Ajay Bhuyan

Cast: Pankaj Kapur, Mona Singh, Kunaal Roy Kapur

A heartwarming dramedy about family, technology, and togetherness. When a family goes offline for 30 days, they rediscover laughter, communication, and the joys of slowing down. Pankaj Kapur and Mona Singh deliver standout performances in this gentle, feel-good series.

Ek Chatur Naar

OTT Release: November 7, 2025 | Platform: Netflix

Cast: Divya Khossla, Neil Nitin Mukesh

A dark comedy thriller directed by Umesh Shukla, Ek Chatur Naar showcases Divya Khossla in a bold, career-defining role and marks Neil Nitin Mukesh's powerful return to grey-shaded characters. Blending suspense, humor, and emotion, the film keeps audiences hooked with unexpected twists and standout performances.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

OTT Release: November 5, 2025 | Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Marvel's beloved superhero team gets a fresh reboot, chronicling their first steps as a team and their initial cosmic threat. Packed with humor, heart, and spectacular visuals, this is a perfect entry point for new and old fans alike.

Maxton Hall Season 2

OTT Release: November 7, 2025 | Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Harriet Herbig-Matten, Damian Hardung

The German young adult drama returns with more romance, heartbreak, and scandal. Ruby and James navigate emotional trials at their elite boarding school, deepening the series' exploration of love, ambition, and class.

The Hack

OTT Release: November 7, 2025 | Platform: Lionsgate Play

Cast: David Tennant, Robert Carlyle, Rose Leslie, Dougray Scott, Toby Jones | Director: Lewis Arnold

This 7-part British true-crime series dives into the infamous News International phone-hacking scandal. With intense storytelling and powerhouse performances, The Hack is a must-watch for fans of investigative drama.

As You Stood By

OTT Release: November 7, 2025 | Platform: Netflix

Cast: Jeong So-nee, Lee You-mi, Jang Seung-jo, Lee Mu-saeng | Director: Lee Jeong-rim

A Korean psychological crime drama about two women caught in a deadly dilemma: kill to survive or be killed. Based on Hideo Okuda's novel Naomi and Kanako, it promises tense twists, high-stakes suspense, and gripping storytelling.

All's Fair

OTT Release: November 7, 2025 | Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson | Director: Ryan Murphy

A legal drama exploring the challenges women face in male-dominated workplaces. Kim Kardashian stars as a divorce attorney navigating complex cases, while Sarah Paulson adds her signature gravitas.

Mango

OTT Release: November 7, 2025 | Platform: Netflix

Cast: Josephine Park, Dar Salim, Josephine Chavarria Hojbjerg | Director: Mehdi Avaz

Mango follows an ambitious hotelier visiting a mango orchard in Malaga with her daughter. A lighthearted, feel-good story about ambition, family, and self-discovery, perfect for a weekend watch.

Baramulla

OTT Release: November 7, 2025 | Platform: Netflix

Cast: Manav Kaul, Bhasha Sumbli | Director: Aditya Suhas Jambhale

A Hindi horror thriller set in Kashmir, Baramulla follows an investigating officer uncovering dark secrets behind the mysterious disappearance of children in the valley. With chilling suspense and atmospheric storytelling, it's a must-watch for thriller fans.

Whether you're in the mood for laughs, chills, or intense drama, these releases offer the perfect mix of entertainment, all ready to stream from the comfort of your home.