Thode Door Thode Paas OTT Release Date & Platform: When, Where To Watch Film Online?

National, 27th October, 2025: In a world where every moment is captured, shared, and streamed, ZEE5's upcoming original series Thode Door Thode Paas dares to ask a simple yet powerful question - can a family truly survive without digital devices? A slice-of-life dramedy with heart and humour, the series beautifully portrays how, in today's households, generations live under one roof yet drift apart in their digital worlds - Paas Hoke Bhi Door. But when this family is suddenly forced to unplug, they rediscover the laughter, love, and chaos of real connections. Produced by Manish Trehan, Shailesh Sanghvi, Nailesh Gada, and directed by Ajay Bhuyan, Thode Door Thode Paas brings together a stellar cast featuring Pankaj Kapur, Mona Singh, and Kunaal Roy Kapur in pivotal roles.

Set against a warm, nostalgic backdrop, the series takes viewers back to a time when conversations were genuine, patience was a virtue, and family time didn't need Wi-Fi. With its witty and emotional storytelling, Thode Door Thode Paas serves as a timely reminder that sometimes, stepping away from screens can bring us closer than ever before - because silence, after all, can speak louder than any notification.

Kaveri Das, Business Head, Hindi ZEE5, said, "We are proud to bring Thode Door Thode Paas; we're bringing a story that feels both nostalgic and deeply relevant to today's times. It's a gentle reflection on how technology has changed the rhythm of our relationships and what happens when that rhythm suddenly pauses. The show reminds us that sometimes, distance and silence can bring people closer than constant connectivity ever could. We're thrilled to present this refreshing and thought-provoking concept to our audiences this festive season on ZEE5."

Producer Manish Trehan said, "From the very beginning, Thode Door Thode Paas felt like a story that needed to be told in today's world. It's a warm, witty reflection of our times where the biggest challenge isn't surviving without Wi-Fi, but reconnecting with the people around us. Working with Ajay Bhuyan and an exceptional cast led by Pankaj Kapur, Mona Singh, and Kunaal Roy Kapur has been an incredible experience. Each of them brought a great deal of authenticity and depth to their roles. We're thrilled to partner with ZEE5, a platform that deeply understands the pulse of India and champions stories that blend heart, humour, and relevance. I can't wait for audiences to log out of their phones for a bit and tune in to this very human story this October."

Director Ajay Bhuyan expressed, "Thode Door Thode Paas is one of those stories that never left my mind because of how relevant it feels in today's world. We're living in an age of constant digital noise, and this show explores what happens when that noise suddenly stops. It's not just about going offline; it's about rediscovering what we've lost in the process of being constantly connected. I truly believe Thode Door Thode Paas will make audiences pause, reflect, and maybe even smile at how close we've grown to our screens and how far we've drifted from each other."

The great digital fast begins from 7th November 2025. Tune in to Thode Door Thode Paas, streaming only on ZEE5!