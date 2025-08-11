Top 5 Upcoming Drama Series We’re Looking Forward To

As Indian streaming continues to evolve, the drama genre is leading the charge with stories that are sharper, bolder, and more emotionally layered. From breakout debuts to fan-favourite returns, here are five upcoming drama series that are already generating buzz.

1.⁠ ⁠The Revolutionaries

Bhuvan Bam takes centre stage in this ambitious period drama directed by Nikkhil Advani, marking his most intense and transformative role yet. Set during India's freedom struggle, the series explores themes of identity, resistance, and sacrifice through a deeply personal lens. Bhuvan, who leads the ensemble cast that includes Rohit Saraf and Pratibha Ranta, has already created waves online for his striking new look Bhuvan's fans have loved his physical transformation calling him as "unrecognisable" and "career-defining." It is a major milestone in Bam's career as an actor.

2. The Family Man: Season 3

Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari, the reluctant intelligence officer navigating double lives. With stakes extending beyond borders and into digital warfare, this season is expected to raise both the scale and emotional complexity of the series.

3. Delhi Crime: Season 3

Led by Shefali Shah, this crime anthology continues to dig deep into real cases with nuance and grit. Season 3 promises to maintain its raw tone while expanding its emotional landscape, offering more than just procedural thrills.

4. Made in Heaven: Season 3

After two critically acclaimed seasons, the wedding-planner drama returns with more opulence, conflict, and cultural introspection. Tara and Karan's personal and professional arcs continue to evolve, while new weddings bring in fresh perspectives on class, identity, and love in modern India.

5. Mirzapur: Season 3

The crime drama of Mirzapur returns, with the power struggle between Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu taking centre stage once again. Known for its dark tone and unpredictable twists, the third season is expected to deepen existing rivalries while introducing new conflicts. Fans are looking forward to how the story unfolds in this next chapter.