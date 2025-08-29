Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri Marks the Romantic Turn In Netflix’s The Bads of Bollywood’s Soundtrack

The second song from Aryan Khan's directorial debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is here - a love song that lingers from the upcoming Netflix series. Titled Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri, the track is a heartfelt romantic ballad that captures the essence of love and everlasting connection.

Picturised on Lakshya and Sahher Bambba, the song unfolds as a tender ode to romance, offering audiences a softer, more intimate glimpse into the world Aryan Khan has created.

Composed, produced, and arranged by Shashwat Sachdev, with lyrics by Kumaar and vocals by none other than Arijit Singh, Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri is the kind of timeless love song that stays with you long after it ends. Following the success of the playful and celebratory Badli Si Hawa Hai, this track shifts the mood, setting the stage for a more emotional and layered exploration of the characters and their journey.

Released under the label T-Series, Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri deepens the musical storytelling of the series, weaving love and longing into its narrative fabric.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood launches on Netflix on September 18 and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. Created and directed by Aryan Khan, along with co-creators Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, the series is set in a stylised yet chaotic world, blending humour, ambition, raw storytelling, and now, romance.

The show stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Gautami Kapoor, and Rajat Bedi in a bold, witty, and unapologetically fresh narrative.

With Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri, the soundtrack expands into pure emotion, making the album as multi-faceted as the series itself.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, streaming from September 18 only on Netflix!