TVF’s Panchayat 3 Wins Best Web Series (Critics’ Choice) At Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award

TVF and Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat continues to strengthen its legacy as one of India's most loved and celebrated web series. Since its debut, the show has received immense praise for its engaging storytelling, authentic portrayal of rural life, and outstanding performances. Spanning four successful seasons, Panchayat has touched hearts with its simplicity, humor, and emotional depth, becoming a true benchmark in Indian OTT content.

Adding another feather to its cap, Panchayat Season 3 has won the Best Web Series (Critics' Choice) award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025. The makers shared their joy and heartfelt gratitude on social media, thanking the audience for their constant love and support.

Sharing the news, the makers wrote, "What a proud moment! 🎉Panchayat Season 3 wins Critics' Best Web Series (Critics Choice) at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025! 🏆💛Congratulations to our phenomenal cast, writer, and creators who made Phulera feel like home once again.A big thank you to our audience, your love and support continue to make this journey unforgettable. 🙌And our deepest gratitude to the @Dpiff_official for this recognition. 🌟"

Panchayat is helmed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya, with the engaging screenplay penned by Chandan Kumar and produced by The Viral Fever (TVF). The series features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Faisal Malik, and Durgesh Kumar, among others. Every performance adds depth and charm to the show's rural narrative. All seasons of Panchayat are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.