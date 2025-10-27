Get Updates
Two Much New Episode Guests: Sonakshi Sinha-Manish Malhotra Join Twinkle Khanna-Kajol. Where To Watch Show?

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Two Much New Episode Guests Sonakshi Sinha-Manish Malhotra

This week, Bollywood's favorite designer, Manish Malhotra, and powerhouse performer Sonakshi Sinha are up for a no-holds-barred chat session on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle on Prime Video. With sass, sparkle, and a side of drama, it's an episode that proves glamour can be just as real as gossip!

From Twinkle calling Manish "Mr. Diplomatic" to Manish teasing that Sonakshi loves beating up boys, the laughter keeps rolling. With lighthearted banter, candid debates about changing times, and Manish's firm refusal to ever go minimalist, the episode delivers nonstop laughs and unmissable moments!

Catch the all-new episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle this Thursday on Prime Video, streaming in over 240 countries and territories.

X