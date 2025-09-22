Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle Episode 1 Guest Names: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan Bring Star Power To First Ep

The talk show 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle' launches with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan on September 25. Expect candid conversations, fun games, and personal stories.

Prime Video is launching a new talk show, "Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle," featuring Bollywood icons Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in its debut episode. The show promises an engaging start with these stars sharing personal stories and playful interactions.

Salman and Aamir's appearance will include a mix of candid conversations, amusing games, and a breakfast featuring their favourite dishes. Their lively chemistry is expected to captivate audiences, offering a glimpse into their genuine personalities.

Unveiling Bollywood Bonds

The first episode will delve into the actors' shared history, including memories from their initial film collaboration and school days. Their enduring friendship will be highlighted through entertaining anecdotes, providing fans with an intimate view of these beloved figures.

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna aim to reveal the true selves of each guest on the show. By fostering open discussions, they hope to showcase the stars in a light that fans rarely see, making for an authentic viewing experience.

Global Reach and Schedule

"Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle" is set to premiere on September 25. It will be available in over 240 countries and territories. Viewers can look forward to new episodes every Thursday, ensuring a regular dose of entertainment.

The show's format combines humour with heartfelt moments, promising a season filled with laughter and insights. As Salman and Aamir kick off the series, viewers can expect a memorable start that sets high expectations for future episodes.

With its unique blend of celebrity interactions and engaging content, "Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle" aims to become a must-watch for fans around the globe. The show's debut promises not just star power but also genuine connections that resonate with audiences everywhere.