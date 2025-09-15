Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle: Prepare For Too Much Fun As Prime Video Unveils Unfiltered, Unhinged Trailer

Prime Video, India's most-loved entertainment destination, today launched the much-awaited trailer of its upcoming Original talk show-Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. The trailer offers an exclusive, unmissable peek into the world, minds, and hearts of their favorite celebrities-brimming with inside jokes, cherished memories, career-defining milestones, and, of course, a dash of spicy linkups and rumors, much to the audience's delight. Helmed by the riotously charming Kajol and the charismatically witty Twinkle Khanna, Prime Video's latest Unscripted Original, produced by Banijay Asia, premieres on September 25 in India and across 240+ countries and territories worldwide, with a new episode dropping every Thursday.

Taking on the reins of a host for the very first time, Kajol said, "Twinkle and I go way back, and whenever we get talking, it's delightful chaos-the most fun kind you can imagine! That's really where the idea of this talk show came from. It's us doing what we love most while catching up with friends from the industry the audience is always curious about. We've turned the traditional talk-show format on its head-no single host, no formulaic questions, and definitely no safe, rehearsed answers. On Two Much, it's unapologetic and unfiltered-filled with laughter and real conversations we hope audiences across generations will connect with and enjoy."

Shouldering the responsibility as the partner-in-crime and co-host, Twinkle added, "I've always believed the best conversations are honest and laced with humor-and that's exactly the heart of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. This isn't about rehearsed answers or picture-perfect moments, but about spontaneity, authenticity, and a healthy dose of mischief. We ask the questions we know everyone wants answers to, and in return, see even the most guarded personalities let their walls down. For Kajol and me, it feels like catching up with friends, but for audiences, it's a chance to see their favorite stars in a way that feels refreshingly real and unexpectedly fun."

With a guest list featuring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Janhvi Kapoor, and many more Bollywood stars, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is a rollercoaster of candor, humor, and unexpected revelations. From Salman and Aamir's brotherly camaraderie and the innuendo-infused banter between Karan and Janhvi to the student-to-superstar journeys of Alia and Varun, the comical exchanges between Govinda and Chunky Pandey, and the soaring success stories of Kriti and Vicky, the guests serve up their most authentic selves-like never before on the show.