Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle Promo: Kajol And Twinkle Khanna Set To Entertain Fans With New Show

Prime Video is introducing a fresh take on talk shows with "Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle." This unscripted original promises to break away from the usual scripted formats, offering candid conversations without the usual diplomatic filters. Viewers can expect genuine interactions and spontaneous moments.

Featuring Kajol and Twinkle, the show aims to deliver a season filled with endless entertainment, unfiltered exchanges, laughter, and unexpected surprises. The duo will engage with some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, ensuring each episode is packed with excitement.

Unscripted Fun and Laughter

Premiering on September 25, the series will be available in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. Fans can look forward to new episodes every Thursday, ensuring a regular dose of fun and laughter.

Global Reach and Accessibility

The collaboration between Kajol and Twinkle brings together two dynamic personalities known for their wit and charm. Their chemistry is expected to add an extra layer of enjoyment to each episode.

