Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle Release Date Out: Here's When & Where To Watch On Prime Video - DEETS

Prime Video, India's most-loved entertainment destination, today announced September 25 as the global premiere of its highly anticipated talk show-Oppo presents Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle co-presented by Kohler and Kalyan Jewellers. With a new episode dropping every Thursday, Prime Video's latest unscripted Original brings together the firecracker chemistry of the ever-charismatic Kajol and the brilliantly witty Twinkle Khanna as co-hosts for the very first time and features a sparkling guest list in its first season. With Kajol's infectious energy and Twinkle's trademark sass, the talk show-produced by Banijay Asia-is set to deliver an unlimited dose of entertainment, unfiltered moments, laughter, and surprises with some of the most celebrated names in Indian cinema.

"A star-studded guest lineup and conversations that are fresh, spontaneous, and entertaining-Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle goes beyond the usual celebrity chatter, offering audiences moments packed with wit, candid revelations, and a dash of mischief," said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India. "Our show is anchored by two phenomenal hosts whose humor and candor shine through every conversation, that promises to keep audiences completely immersed."

Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer-Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, said, "Two Much puts the spotlight on Kajol and Twinkle-not just as hosts, but as women with distinct voices, curious minds, and sharp instincts. The show is about what they want to ask, what they care about, and how they choose to show up-unfiltered, funny, and deeply honest. With some of the biggest names opening up in ways we rarely see, it's conversation at its most real. In Prime Video, we found the perfect partner to back a show that celebrates conversation, not just celebrity-and that's what makes this format feel so fresh."

Goldee Patnaik, Head of PR and Communications at OPPO India, said, "OPPO aims to inspire youth to live in the moment, pursue their passions, and create their own remarkable stories. Our partnership with Prime Video for this exciting new talk show is a natural fit. With its vibrant, unfiltered format and a sparkling guest list, the show will surely resonate with a generation that values authenticity, creativity, and meaningful conversations.

Ranjeet Oak, Managing Director - K&B South Asia at Kohler said, "At Kohler, we believe in celebrating originality and bold voices. Partnering with Prime Video for an enigmatic talk show with hosts like Kajol and Twinkle perfectly reflects this ethos, and we are proud to be associated with a show that promises to elevate customer experience with unlimited entertainment and candid conversations."

"At Kalyan Jewellers, we value conversations that are genuine, engaging and full of warmth. Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle captures exactly that-an effortless mix of humour, charm and unfiltered banter that audiences will truly enjoy. We are delighted to partner with Prime Video in presenting a show that feels both entertaining and refreshingly real," said Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers