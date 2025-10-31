Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle: Sonakshi Sinha Shutting Trolls To Manish Malhotra Unable To Work With Bhansali

There was something special about the energy when Manish Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha joined Kajol and Twinkle on Prime Video's Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. It felt like old friends back together, laughing through the memories and the frenzy of Bollywood. From Manish's fond memories of the legendary Rekha to Sonakshi's no-filter honesty about love, trolls, and confidence, and Twinkle's hilarious Baadshah anecdote, this episode had glam, gossip, and more than a few mic-drop moments.

Manish Malhotra reflected on one of his most cherished relationships in life. When Twinkle asked him what he had learned from Rekha Ji, Kajol with a knowing smile, said, "I think what he has learned from her is the way she loves herself is the way you love yourself." Manish, never one to miss a beat, quipped, "But I am more about self-care than self-love." After some playful banter about his meticulous skincare routine, Manish eventually agreed with Kajol, admitting with confidence, "So yes, I think self-love is what I've learned."

Kajol asked the question fans have long wondered, why Manish never worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, whose lavish style seems made for his couture, "I did only one film, Khamoshi. After that, we never worked together. I think he always thought I was very friendly with Karan and Adi. So I was like, 'Sanjay, but I am professional and I can work with so many different actors.' Yeah, but sometimes some things just don't happen and then you just make your own path."

Recalling a funny anecdote from the sets of Baadshah, Twinkle confessed, "In Baadshah, I ate only channa (chickpeas) for two months and then I felt like I am a hot air balloon. Finally, I reach the set, Shah Rukh has to pick me up, and I am like just clench, keep it all in, please, you can't have an accident right now after eating all this channa!"

Sonakshi got real about life under the social media spotlight and candidly revealed, "Well, I give it back rarely, but when I do, it means that you have reached a point where you have really pissed me off. It's easy for me to shut out the negativity. But sometimes it just comes to a point where you are like, 'tu hai kon saale?' (Who the hell are you ba***ds?) 'Tune mereko kaise bola?' (How did you say that to me?)" Her response reminded everyone why she's admired for being unapologetically herself.

Reminiscing about his career milestones, Manish spoke about Rangeela, the film that catapulted him into the spotlight. Reflecting on its visual impact, he said, "I think Rangeela as a film was path-breaking at that time. Smiling as he recalled the turning point in his career, he added, "Rangeela was that film that changed it for me."

Episode 6 of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle celebrated individuality in all its forms, from Manish's reflections on self-love and creative independence to Sonakshi's unapologetic confidence, and Twinkle and Kajol's effortless wit. Episode 6 is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.