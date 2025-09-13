Web Series 2025: Is Pihu Singh Doing Tu Dekh Meri Photo Season 2? Did Show Get CANCELLED After Ban?

Pihu Singh web series 2025: Streaming platforms have changed the way we consume entertainment. At a time when movies have flopped at the box office, and the TRP ratings of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa have dipped, the viewership of OTT shows have increased.

Prime Video, Netflix, SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioHotstar have been churning out interesting concepts, capturing the attention of the viewers. 2025 has been a successful year for such platforms as shows like Criminal Justice season 4, Panchayat 4, Special OPs 2.0, Do You Wanna Partner, Bads of Bollywood have garnered solid numbers, proving that the crisp content will sell like hot pancakes.

2025 will also be known as the year when the government took a stringent action against OTT platforms that promote obscenity and vulgarity. ULLU app and other such streaming platforms faced ban for showing vulgar content.

Ullu's House Arrest attracted public scrutiny as host Ajaz Khan asked a female contestant to demonstrate a 's*x position' in the show. As the clip went viral, the netizens slammed the OTT platform and the host, following which they received a notice from NCW.

"The web series like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Happy Ending, Tu Dekh Meri Photo that have been released online on Ullu and other such platforms have been pulled from the website and app. A few of them are available on Dailymotion, but they will also be removed from the video-sharing platform. The web series featuring Natasha Rajeshwari, Malvika Tomar and other actresses that have not premiered yet will continue to remain unreleased," a source earlier told Filmibeat.

There were speculations that Pihu Singh's new web series, after Tu Dekh Meri Photo, is in the pipeline. Will the show release after the government ban? Here's the latest update that you need to know.

"Pihu Singh was approached for Tu Dekh Meri Photo, and she was in touch with the production house. However, Tu Dekh Meri Photo season 2 has been cancelled following the government ban. Pihu Singh is no longer doing a web series titled Tu Dekh Meri Photo 2025," a reliable source told Filmibeat.