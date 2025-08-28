Web Series 2025: Is Prajakta Dusane's New Show In Pipeline? Did It Get Cancelled Post BAN?

Photo Credit: Prajakta Dusane's Instagram Page

Web series 2025: OTT platforms have drastically changed the way we consume content. Earlier, Indians were heavily dependent on films and television in the entertainment sphere. However, things changed following the COVID-19 pandemic. As Indians got exposed to different content from across the world, they started enjoying web series and OTT original films.

WILL PRAJAKTA DUSANE NEW WEB SERIES RELEASE AFTER GOVERNMENT BAN?

Earlier this month, we confirmed that several OTT platforms have removed all their shows following the government ban. The MIB took a strong decision against such platforms, which promoted vulgarity through their shows.

"The web series like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Happy Ending, Tu Dekh Meri Photo that have been released online on Ullu and other such platforms have been pulled from the website and app. A few of them are available on Dailymotion, but they will also be removed from the video-sharing platform. The web series featuring Natasha Rajeshwari, Malvika Tomar and other actresses that have not premiered yet will continue to remain unreleased," a source earlier told Filmibeat.

Fans have been wondering if Prajata Dusane's new show after Patra Petika would release on Ullu or any other OTT platform. There was a buzz that she had signed a new project. The details were kept under wraps, but we have now received information about them.

"Prajakta Dusane was approached for a new web series that was supposed to release on an OTT platform. However, we have learned that the show has been cancelled following the Government's ban on OTT platforms that have faced scrutiny due to the promotion of obscene content. She is no longer doing any show for a leading OTT platform that got banned by the Central government," a reliable source told Filmibeat.