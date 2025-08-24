New Web Series 2025: Will Jonita D'cruz/Kamalika Chanda's Shows Release After Government Ban?

New Web Series 2025: OTT platforms havw gained significant fan following in India, courtesy of the engaging content and crispy episodes. At a time when television shows and films have failed to strike a chord with the audience, OTT shows have dominated the viewership charts.

Films like Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2, Emergency, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Azaad, Sikandar couldn't perform as per expectations. Fans are eagerly waiting for new season of The Family Man (3), Panchayat (5) and Criminal Justice (5) ever since their last seasons ended.

2025 has been the year of digital content as Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, Special OPS 2, Raina Naidu 2, Panchayat season 4 created ripples among the audience, garnering brownie points.

While Prime Video and Netflix have showcased s*x scenes in certain web series, fans accused Ullu app of crossing all the lines by promoting nudity and obscenity through their shows.

Ullu's House Arrest received flak on social media when a clip went viral, where host Ajaz Khan was seen asking a female contestant to demonstrate a s*x position. The former Bigg Boss contestant was brutally trolled for his approach.

Last month, the government decided to ban OTT platforms that have objectionable and obscene content.

Will Jonita D'cruz/Kamalika Chanda New Web Series Release After Government Ullu Ban?

Several web series that were earlier shot have been put on hold after the government ban. The MIB received support from the audience after banning apps that promoted nudity through their content.

Fans are wondering if web series featuring Kamalika Chanda and Jonita DCruz would release online or not following the ban. While clips of their previous shows are available for viewing on Dailymotion, the full episodes have been removed from the OTT platforms and video-sharing platforms.

"The web series like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Happy Ending, Tu Dekh Meri Photo that have released online on Ullu and other such platforms have been pulled from the website and app. A few of them are available on Dailymotion, but they will also be removed from the video-sharing platform. The web series featuring Natasha Rajeshwari, Malvika Tomar and other actresses that have not premiered yet will continue to remain unreleased," our source earlier told Filmibeat.

Jonita DCruz has worked in web shows like Kaun Man, Utha Le Jaunga, Shatir, to name a few. She has over 90k followers on Instagram while Kamalika has 304k followers on the photo-and-video-sharing platform.

When asked if their web series will release online, the source quipped, "No, it is not happening. Jonita and Kamalika's upcoming shows have not been picked by any platforms, and there are no chances of their unreleased shows to premiere on OTT."

Viewers should showcase discretion while watching the kind of content on OTT.