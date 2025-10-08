Web Series 2025: Will Bharti Jha's New Show After Happy Ending Release Online After Government Ban?

Bharti Jha web series 2025: Our entertainment habits have shifted significantly since the COVID-19 lockdown. Instead of heading to cinemas, many now prefer watching new releases at home on streaming services. This change has led to a decline in box office numbers and TV viewership. Consequently, numerous producers have partnered with major OTT platforms for their releases.

OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, and JioHotstar generally adhere to government regulations. However, some platforms have faced criticism for displaying inappropriate content. For instance, Ullu's House Arrest was criticized for its objectionable scenes. A viral clip showed host Ajaz Khan asking a female contestant to enact a controversial scene.

Impact of Government Ban on OTT Platforms

The Ministry of Broadcasting and Information recently banned 20 OTT platforms due to obscene content concerns. Ullu was among those criticized for promoting vulgarity through its web series. Following the ban, Ullu removed all content from its website and deleted Instagram posts. The creators have remained out of the public eye amid these legal restrictions.

There is uncertainty about the release of new web series featuring Bharti Jha, Malvika Tomar, and Hiral Radadiya after the ban on certain OTT platforms. Fans are left wondering if these shows will ever see the light of day.

Future of Bharti Jha's Web Series

Regarding Bharti Jha's upcoming projects, an industry insider revealed that her new series won't be available on banned platforms. "Viewers will have to wait for her new launches as none of her projects are premiering anytime soon," they said. It remains unclear if she will sign with a different platform.

Popular web series like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Happy Ending have been removed from Ullu's website and app following the ban. Some episodes are still accessible on Dailymotion but are expected to be taken down soon.

The shift towards digital consumption is evident as even big shows like Bigg Boss 19 debut on streaming services before airing on television channels like Colors. This highlights the growing influence of digital media in our entertainment landscape.

The future remains uncertain for many web series yet to premiere online due to these restrictions. As fans await updates, the impact of this ban continues to ripple across the industry.