Web Series 2025: Will Natasha Rajeshwari & Malvika Tomar's New Shows Release Or Not?

Web series 2025: OTT platforms have witnessed a massive growth in India following the COVID-19 pandemic. While films and TV remained the top choices for viewers before the pandemic, things have drastically changed in the last five years. People are consuming content on streaming platforms, even watching TV shows and movies on OTT giants.

While streaming platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, SonyLIV and ZEE5 have provided quality content, a few OTT networks offered obscene content that promoted vulgarity and nudity. Earlier this year, Ullu's House Arrest received flak from the audience after its host, Ajaz Kha,n asked the contestants to demonstrate a s*x position.

As the clip went viral, netizens requested the Central government to take action against such OTT platforms. Last month, the IB Ministry finally went into action mode and banned such platforms.

WILL WEB SERIES 2025 RELEASE AFTER GOVERNMENT BAN ON ULLU AND OTHER PLATFORMS?

Will Natasha Rajeshwari and Malvika Tomar's new web series release online after the government's ban on 24 OTT platforms, including Ullu? This is the question on everyone's minds. There has been a buzz that a few web series would remain unreleased due to the ban.

"The Ministry of Broadcasting and Informatoo decided to ban 20 OTT platforms for objectionable and obscene content. OTT platforms like Ullu received flak for promoting vulgarity in the society with obscene scenes in their web series. After the ban, Ullu app has removed all its content from its official website and deleted all the posts from Instagram. The makers have remained underground amid the legal restrictions following the ban," a reliable industry source told Filmibeat.

"The web series like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Happy Ending, Tu Dekh Meri Photo that have released online on Ullu and other such platforms have pulled from the website and app. A few of them are available on Dailymotion, but they will also be removed from the video-sharing platform. The web series featuring Natasha Rajeshwari, Malvika Tomar and other actresses that have not premiered yet will continue to remain unreleased," the source added.

Remember to watch and consume content responsibly and avoid streaming things from illegal websites that promote vulgarity and offer no meaningful content.