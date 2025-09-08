Web Series 2025: Will Raju Ban Gaya Gentlemen Star Naina Chhabra's New Show Release After Government Ban?

Web Series 2025: September is all about variety on OTT platforms. The streaming platforms have changed the way Indians consume entertainment. The desi audience is no longer dependent on mere cinema and television for satisfying their entertainment needs. Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and SonyLIV have offered us a plethora of options.

While Prime Video is ready with Do You Wanna Partner, Netflix is gearing up for the release of Bads of Bollywood. SonyLIV is also set to introduce the new season of Million Dollar Listing India. These OTT platforms have been praised for their storytelling and diverse presentation of various themes. However, certain streaming platforms promoted nudity and obscenity through their content.

ULLU app faced flak when clips from House Arrest went viral on social media. In the viral clip, host Azaj Khan asked a female contestant to demonstrate a s*x position in the show. Within two months of axing the show, the network faced a ban. The Ministry of Broadcasting and Information issued a ban on over 20 OTT platforms that promoted vulgar content.

Filmibeat exclusively reported on the Government's ban on the ULLU app and the subsequent removal of content from the OTT platform. Many web series that have been shot earlier have been scrapped as of now.

"The web series like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Happy Ending, Tu Dekh Meri Photo that have been released online on Ullu and other such platforms have been pulled from the website and app. A few of them are available on Dailymotion, but they will also be removed from the video-sharing platform. The web series featuring Natasha Rajeshwari, Malvika Tomar and other actresses that have not premiered yet will continue to remain unreleased," a source earlier told Filmibeat.

There has been a buzz that Naina Chhabra's upcoming show has also been scrapped due to the ban. The actress received certain offers following the release of Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman Part 1 and Part 2. However, some of her projects have been cancelled.

"Prajakta Dusane was approached for a new web series that was supposed to release on an OTT platform. However, we have learned that the show has been cancelled following the Government's ban on OTT platforms that have faced scrutiny due to the promotion of obscene content. She is no longer doing any show for a leading OTT platform that got banned by the Central government," an industry source told Filmibeat.