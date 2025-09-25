Web Series 2025: Will Nehal Vadoliya's New Show Release After Government Ban?

Nehal Vadoliya web series 2025: OTT platforms have changed the way Indians consume entertainment. No longer we are solely depending on cinema and television to satisfy our entertainment taste buds. While theatrical releases and television shows have taken a hit in the last five years, web series and web shows have blossomed like a flower following the COVID-10 pandemic.

Is Nehal Vadoliya New Web Series 2025 On The Cards After Government Ban?

Streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and SonyLIV have garnered a significant following among the tier 1 and tier 2 cities in India. While YouTube has penetrated deeper into the villages and rural areas, OTT platforms are also slowly and steadily making waves in the same places.

While Panchayat 4, Rana Naidu season 2, The Family Man 3 have been praised for their storytelling, a few shows have faced flak for their bold content. Following complaints from the audience, the Central Government banned over 20 OTT platforms that promoted vulgarity and obscenity through their web series and shows.

Things took a turn when Ullu app's House Arrest faced criticism for the vulgar content. A video went viral, where the host, Ajaz Khan, was seen asking a female contestant to demonstrate a 's*x position'. The netizens slammed the makers for promoting such obscene content in the reality show.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting took stringent action against ULLU and other such OTT platforms that showcased such kind of content. There were earlier rumours that Nehal Vadoliya was approached for a new show on the OTT platform.

"The web series like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Happy Ending, Tu Dekh Meri Photo that have been released online on Ullu and other such platforms have been pulled from the website and app. A few of them are available on Dailymotion, but they will also be removed from the video-sharing platform. The web series featuring Natasha Rajeshwari, Malvika Tomar and other actresses that have not premiered yet will continue to remain unreleased," a source earlier told Filmibeat.

Our Khabri confirmed, "Nehal Vadoliya is not doing any new show as of now. After the ban on ULLU app, she is not interested in being a part of shows that promote vulgarity and don't offer meaningful content."

Nehal, while interacting with Gallata India, said that she has refused shows on ULLU and ALTT since the past four years as she is not keen on working on 'er*tic content'.