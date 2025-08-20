Vaani Kapoor Says Global Love For Mandala Murders Is “The Most Meaningful Reward”

Netflix and YRF Entertainment's first-of-its-kind mythological-crime thriller series Mandala Murders premiered on July 25. The show marked the streaming debut of Vaani Kapoor, and the acclaimed actor showcased her acting skills in a challenging, genre-bending project.

Mandala Murders held special significance for Vaani Kapoor, as it marked her first collaboration with filmmaker Gopi Puthran, who is widely acclaimed for his exceptional work on the Mardaani franchise.

Vaani Kapoor says, "Seeing Mandala Murders trend globally for three weeks straight has been incredibly surreal. I never imagined the kind of overwhelming response it would receive. I'm beyond grateful to every single person who has watched and supported the show. This streaming debut marks a deeply personal milestone for me, one that I will cherish forever. "

She added, "Mandala Murders was made with immense heart, and to see it resonate so powerfully across borders is the most meaningful reward we could have asked for. India has always been known for its mythology and stories, and I believe it's this rootedness that allows our content to connect so deeply not just with audiences here, but also with viewers around the globe who are curious about our culture and identity."

The show is the second series from Netflix and YRF's creative partnership, following the global success of 'The Railway Men' in 2023.

Mandala Murders also featured powerhouse performers like Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, who played pivotal characters at the heart of the mystery.

It is created and directed by Gopi Puthran, known for his work on the 'Mardaani' franchise. Manan Rawat served as the co-director. YRF Entertainment produced Mandala Murders.