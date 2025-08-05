Vaibhav Raj Gupta Undergoes Gruelling 9-Month Transformation For Mandala Murders

In a candid post on Instagram, the actor opened up about the nine-month-long physical journey that pushed him to the edge physically and psychologically. "From Vaibhav to Vikram," he wrote, wasn't just a change of character. It was a complete deconstruction of everything he had been known for.

Director Gopi Puthran had a clear vision for Vikram Singh. Vaibhav wrote in his caption "He (director) told me, 'I want my Vikram to look like Marv from Sin City-sharp, brooding, dangerous.'"

To bring that vision to life, Vaibhav was placed under the expert supervision of fitness trainer Nikesh, who spearheaded the transformation at the Yash Raj Films gym.

What followed was a physically taxing regimen that tested the actor's limits. Three hours of training every day, with minimum 30 reps per set-"no excuses."

A six-month training schedule that kept him isolated, focused, and away from distractions. Followed by three months of strict no-carb nutrition to cut and define muscle mass.

"I'm not kidding-it was the hardest part of this entire journey," Vaibhav shared. "I had to eat very specific food, follow a controlled diet, and stick to a routine that broke me down before it built me up."

That commitment and mutual respect, Vaibhav says, became the fuel behind his resolve. "He turned this boy into a man with muscles and a stronger mindset," he said.

Looking back, Vaibhav is quick to credit his team, his trainer, and the studio for believing in his potential to inhabit a role so far removed from his earlier image.

He said, "Nikesh sir-thank you for shaping me. And thank you @yrf and @yogendramogre for providing everything I needed to become Vikram Singh. This time in the gym will always stay in my heart."

If his physical journey into Vikram Singh is any indication, this is just the beginning of a thrilling new chapter.