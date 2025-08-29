Vash Level 2 OTT Release Date, Platform (Expected): Where To Watch Vash 2 After Theatrical Release? EXCLUSIVE

Vash 2 OTT Release Date: Who ever thought that a Gujarati film would emerge as the sleeper hit of 2023? The film went on to smash box office records, paving the way for a Bollywood remake named Shaitan. There's no prize for guessing that we are talking about Vash. The sequel titled Vash Level 2 has released in the theatres on August 27, 2025.

Just like the first installment, Vash Level 2 is also making waves in the cinema halls. The supernatural psychological horror has witnessed an increase in numbers on the second day of release. With the weekend coming up, the box office figures are expected to rise up.

WHEN WILL VASH LEVEL 2 RELEASE ON OTT? EXPECTED DATE, PLATFORM

Wondering when and where to watch Vash 2 after the theatrical release? Filmibeat has an exclusive update for our beloved readers.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor, "Vash Level 2 digital rights have not been sold to any streaming platform as of now. However, the makers are in talks with OTT giants to sell the exclusive online rights for Vash 2 in Hindi and Gujarati. While the OTT rights have not been finalised, it will most probably premiere on ShemarooMe as the first installment, Vash, also released digitally on the platform."