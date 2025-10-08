War 2 OTT Release Date & Time: When Will The Sequel Arrive Online? Where To Stream The Hindi Version?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@hrithikroshan, @kiaraaliaadvani, @jrntr

War 2 OTT Streaming: When Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR officially announced their epic first collaboration in War 2, fans were anticipating a box office storm, shattering every existing record of the YRF spy franchise. But soon after the release, the sequel landed itself at the centre of criticism and trolling. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR in the lead, War 2 - directed by Ayan Mukerji - hit cinemas on August 14, 2025, coinciding with the Independence Day 2025 holiday. Amidst its box office debacle, fans have been eagerly waiting for the spy action-drama to arrive on OTT, wanting to watch/re-watch the film from the comfort of their homes.

War 2 Budget, Lifetime Collection

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, War 2 witnessed Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR locking horns on big screens for the first time. The film, a sequel to Roshan's 2019 blockbuster War, also featured new mom Kiara Advani in a never-seen-before avatar, performing action stunts.

As per reports, War 2 was made on a staggering budget of Rs 400 cr, making it the most expensive film of the YRF spy universe. Amidst high expectations and strong pre-release buzz, War 2 failed to impress the audience, losing its chance to leave a mark at the box office. As reported by Koimoi, the Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer concluded its domestic run with an estimated collection of Rs 244.29 crores, while it grossed around Rs 371.26 cr worldwide.

War 2 OTT Release Date & Time: Here's When The Sequel Will Premiere Online

Despite failing to hit the bullseye at the box office, War 2 (starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani) is now staging its comeback; this time on OTT. After the theatrical run that launched August 14, 2025, the film is finally gearing up to stream digitally, allowing audiences who skipped the cinemas or want a repeat dose of spy thrills to tune in from the cozy comfort of home.

The waiting ends on October 9, 2025 (Thursday), when War 2 is all set to hit Netflix across multiple languages, including Hindi and Telugu. The film is likely to premiere on Netflix on Thursday at midnight (12:00 AM IST) sharp.

Will War 2 Be Available For Free On Netflix?

Yes - but with a catch. War 2 will be available at no extra cost for all existing Netflix subscribers with an active plan. However, if you're not currently subscribed, you'll need to purchase a Netflix subscription to stream the film. There's no rental or pay-per-view option outside the platform.