Waves OTT Brings Bihar’s Soul To Screens With “Chhath” – Premiering Worldwide On October 24

In a heartfelt celebration of culture, devotion, and cinematic storytelling, Waves OTT is set to premiere the much-awaited film "Chhath" on 24th October on the platform.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitin Neera Chandra and produced by noted actress and National Award-winning producer Neetu Chandra, Chhath is a moving ode to the indomitable spirit and cultural richness of Bihar.

Rooted in the deep emotional and spiritual essence of India, Chhath captures the devotion and discipline that define one of the country's most sacred festivals, the Chhath Puja.

Speaking about the film, Neetu Chandra said, "Chhath is not just a film, it's a feeling that lives in every Bihari heart. It represents our pride, our devotion, and our connection to our roots. Through this film, we want the world to experience the beauty, purity, and power of our traditions. I'm thrilled that Waves OTT is bringing this story to audiences everywhere and it's time the world saw Bihar through the lens of its faith and resilience."

Echoing the sentiment, Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati, praised the film's cultural depth, saying,"'Chhath' is a beautiful reminder that the most powerful stories come from the heart of our land. It's inspiring to see Indian creators taking regional stories with such authenticity to global audiences. Through Waves OTT we are happy to be providing India's cultural narratives the stage they truly deserve."

Mark your calendars for 24th October, when Chhath premieres exclusively on Waves OTT, bringing the magic and emotion of one of India's most revered festivals to screens.