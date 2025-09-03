Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Ending (EP 5-8) Explained: Did Wednesday Die? Thing's Real Origin REVEALED

**SPOILERS ALERT**

Wednesday Season 2 Ending Explained: Wednesday Season 2 Episodes 5 to 8 have been released on Netflix and are now available for streaming. The Addams family drama returns with new twists, as Wednesday, along with Morticia and Gomez, sets out on a mission to rescue Pugsley. But did they succeed? The season finale features an intense showdown, and in a shocking twist, the true origin of Thing is finally revealed. Did Wednesday survive? Could this be the end of the Wednesday franchise? Let's dive into the ending and find out.

Wednesday Season 2 Ending Explained

Thing's True Origin Revealed

Thing is a hand, in case you don't know, that was Isaac's severed hand but now it has its own identity. In the end, Isaac is seen reclaiming power over Thing. He is then seen using the power of Thing and having a showdown with Wednesday.

Did Wednesday Die In The End?

Well, you'll have to watch the full show to find out, we wouldn't want to spoil the thrill for you! But here's a glimpse: after Isaac takes control of Thing, he engages in an intense fight with Wednesday. At one point, it even grabs her by the throat, leaving her gasping for air. To see how it all unfolds, don't miss the recently released episodes.

Wednesday Season 2 Ending Gives Way For Wednesday Season 3

What happens to Pugsley in the end? Is he saved? Wednesday Season 2 will leave you with many questions, therefore, making you believe that there are probably more seasons ahead.

How To Watch Wednesday Season 2?

You will be able to watch Wednesday Season 2 on Netflix only with a subscription plan. Here's full step-by-step guide to watch it:

Step 1: Log in to your Netflix account

Step 2: In case you don't have a Netflix account, then download the app, choose the needed plan, fill in the details, make the payment and log in again

Step 3: Search for 'Wednesday' in the search bar

Step 4: Click on dropdown button and click on 'Season 2'

Step 5: Scroll down and click on 'play' button to start watching any episode

Step 6: Click on 'download' button to download the episodes and watch later