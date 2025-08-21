When Destiny Brings The Demon Episodes 13-14 Release Time: When Will New Eps Drop Today? Where To Stream?

When Destiny Brings The Demon (Cdrama) Episodes 13-14 Release Timings: Chinese heartthrob Arthur Chen returns to the small screen with the fantasy-romance drama When Destiny Brings the Demon, and fans are officially obsessed. Starring opposite the rising star Wang Ying Lu, the duo's crackling chemistry has sent social media into meltdown - and the show's soaring ratings prove it's more than just hype.

Since its premiere, the 2025 drama has dominated trending charts across Weibo and international fan forums. Viewers can't stop gushing over Arthur's powerful performance as the brooding demon prince, torn between love and fate, and Wang Ying Lu's graceful portrayal of a fearless priestess caught in a celestial tug-of-war.

When Destiny brings the Demon Episodes 13-14 Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch?

Adapted from the popular novel 'Xiang Shi Zu Xian Shang Xian Yu' by Fu Hua, When Destiny Brings the Demon isn't just winning hearts - it's winning numbers too. The drama has pulled in record-breaking viewership within its first week, with ratings climbing episode after episode.

Already a fan favorite from past roles, Arthur Chen is once again stealing hearts - and this time, on a global scale. With each episode, he's pulling in new admirers, praised for both his charismatic screen presence and emotional depth. From romantic tension to emotionally charged confrontations, Arthur and Ying Lu's on-screen pairing is being hailed as one of the most compelling in recent C-drama history.

Amidst the soaring ratings, new episodes of When Destiny Brings The Demon are scheduled to premiere today (Thursday, Aug 21) exclusively on Youku. When The Destiny Brings The Demon episodes 13-14 are set to be dropped today on Youku... but these episodes will be exclusively accessible to the SVIP users. For the VIP members, episodes 12 and 13 will be out today.

Viewers in India will also be able to watch When Destiny Brings The Demon episodes 13-14 today on Youku with English subtitles. For those unversed, a Youku subscription is needed to access the episodes of this Cdrama.

When Destiny Brings The Demon Episodes 13-14 Release Time Today In India

Starring Arthur Chen and Wang Ying Lu in the lead, When The Destiny Brings The Demon episodes 13 and 14 (VIP: Eps 12-13) are slated to premiere today at 12:00 p.m. in China Standard Time, which translates to 9:30 a.m. in India.

When Destiny Brings The Demon Episodes 13-14 Free Download: How To Watch?

Step 1: First, download the Youku app on your digital device (smartphone/laptop/smart TV).

Step 2: Log in to your account. If you don't have an account, you will have to create one. Then, choose a suitable subscription plan and complete your payment process.

Step 3: Now, go to the homepage and type 'When Destiny Brings The Demon' in the search bar section.

Step 4: Once the said page appears, click on the 'Episode 13' option.

P.S. - You can download the episodes for free (for VIP or SVIP members) by clicking on the download button on the right side of the episode. Check the 'High' (HD quality) in the settings option to change the video quality.