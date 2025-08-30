When Destiny Brings The Demon Episodes 27-28 Release Time: Here's When New Eps Will Drop; Where To Stream?

When Destiny Brings The Demon Episodes 27-28 Release Timings: 2025's breakout Chinese fantasy-romance drama, "When Destiny Brings the Demon," is gripping viewers with its haunting storyline, jaw-dropping visuals, and magnetic lead pairing: Arthur Chen and rising star Wang Ying Lu. With every new episode, the buzz only grows louder - and with the finale just around the corner, the anticipation is at an all-time high.

After 'Eat Run Love', Arthur Chen has made a triumphant return to the small screen in the role of Mo Ran, a centuries-old demon cursed to wander between realms. Brooding, powerful, and emotionally tortured, Arthur delivers a performance that reminds fans exactly why he remains one of China's most captivating young actors.

Starring opposite him is Wang Ying Lu, a mortal healer tied to Mo Ran's fate through a forgotten prophecy. Together, Arthur and Ying Lu create an electric, tension-filled dynamic that shifts effortlessly between emotional vulnerability and powerful attraction.

Whether it's a stolen glance, a fight for survival, or a shared moment of silence beneath the stars, their chemistry is undeniable. Fans have dubbed them the "Demon & Healer" couple - and the ship is sailing strong.

When Destiny Brings The Demon Episodes 27-28 Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch Online?

From episode one, When Destiny Brings The Demon has dominated online discussions and viewership charts. Fan edits, theories, and behind-the-scenes clips have turned the drama into a cultural phenomenon - not just in China, but globally. International viewers are tuning in week after week, hooked by the high-stakes romance, fantasy-laced plot, and emotionally rich performances.

Now, as we head into the final few episodes, the tension is unbearable. Fan theories are swirling, predictions are wild, and everyone wants to know: Will love conquer the curse - or destroy them both?

Amidst the growing anticipation, Arthur Chen (Feiyu Chen) and Wang Ying Lu-starrer When Destiny Brings The Demon is set to drop two new episodes today (Saturday, August 30) exclusively on Youku. While SVIP users will be able to watch episodes 27 and 28, VIP members will only be able to watch episodes 26-27 today.

Meanwhile, viewers in India will be able to access full episodes of When Destiny Brings The Demon, offering English subtitles on Youku, with a subscription.

When Destiny Brings The Demon Episodes 27-28 Release Time Today In India

According to the Youku release schedule, When Destiny Brings The Demon new episodes (SVIP: Eps 27-28; VIP: Eps 26-27) are slated to be dropped today at 12:00 PM in China Standard Time, which translates to 9:30 AM IST (Saturday).

When Destiny Brings The Demon Episodes 27-28 Free Download: How To Watch?

A subscription is needed to watch When Destiny Brings The Demon full episodes on Youku for absolutely free.

Step 1: Download the Youku streaming app on your digital device (smartphone/tab/laptop/smart TV).

Step 2: Log in to your account. If you don't have an account, you will have to create one. Then, choose a suitable subscription plan and complete your payment process.

Step 3: Now, go to the homepage and type 'When Destiny Brings The Demon' in the search bar section.

Step 4: Once the said page appears, click on the 'Episode 27' option.

P.S.- You can download the episodes for free (for VIP or SVIP members) by clicking on the download button on the right side of the episode. Check the 'High' (HD quality) in the settings option to change the video quality.