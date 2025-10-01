Where To Watch Kantara Online? Amid Kantara: Chapter 1 Release, Stream Rishab Shetty’s OG Film Here

Where To Watch Kantara Online: Kantara: Chapter 1 is set to release in theaters on Thursday, October 2, 2025. There is much excitement among the fans regarding the release of the movie, especially after the massive success of the first installment. With its powerful storytelling, rooted folklore, and captivating performances, Kantara carved a special place in the hearts of audiences across India and beyond. Now, the anticipation for Chapter 1 is at an all-time high, as fans eagerly await another mystical and immersive cinematic experience. The teaser and posters have only added fuel to the buzz, promising a thrilling prequel to the original tale.

Where To Watch Kantara Online?

Kantara (2022 film) is available to stream on two OTT giants, Amazon Prime Video. You can watch Kantara on Netflix if you have a subscription plan. On the other hand, the movie can also be watched on Amazon Prime Video with a Prime membership or rent it with Rs. 99 in ultra high definition. You can also explore more purchase options on Prime.

Where To Watch Kantara: Chapter 1 After Theatrical Release?

After its theatrical run, Kantara: Chapter 1 is set to make a swift digital debut. Amazon Prime Video has reportedly secured the post‑theatrical streaming rights for a staggering Rs. 125 crore deal. According to OTTPlay, the film will land on Prime Video on October 30, 2025, merely four weeks after hitting theatres, in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The Hindi-dubbed version is expected to follow a bit later. This strategy reflects a growing trend of shortened windows between theatrical and digital premieres for big films.

Kantara: Chapter 1 ventures into uncharted territory, peeling back the layers of legend to reveal the origins of a forgotten guardian spirit in ancient coastal Karnataka. Set centuries before the events of the first film, the story follows Berme, played by Rishab Shetty, as a fierce warrior torn between duty, divinity, and destiny. This time, the stakes are rooted in bloodlines and ancient pacts that shape the balance between man and nature. The film features a compelling ensemble including Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah, whose debut in Kannada cinema adds intrigue to a story steeped in mysticism, folklore, and rebellion.