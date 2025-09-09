Will There Be Dexter: Resurrection Season 2? Has Writers’ Room Already Been Opened? Check Latest Update

Will There Be Dexter: Resurrection Season 2: The final episode of Dexter: Resurrection has finally dropped on OTT, leaving fans buzzing with one big question, is Season 2 on the way? While there's no official renewal yet, the Season 1 finale has performed exceptionally well. According to The Economic Times, the show pulled in a massive 4.4 million multiplatform viewers within just seven days. So, what's the current status of Dexter: Resurrection Season 2? Here's what we know so far.

Will There Be Dexter: Resurrection Season 2

Has Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 already been renewed? So far, Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 has not been officially announced by the OTT platform. However, Season 1 has dropped hints about the future seasons of the show. As per Deadline's report, Paramount Global has already dropped the writer's room for Dexter: Resurrection Season 2. As per an insider's report, Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 depends on the approval of the budget of the show.

When Will Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Release, If It Happens?

If Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 happens, it will release sometime in summer 2026. Let us further wait for the official renewal of the new season.

Where To Watch Dexter: Resurrection Season 2?

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 is available to stream on Paramount+ Premium. The subscription for the premium is available at $12.99 (Rs. 1,145) per month. You can also bundle the Paramount Premium plan with Prime Video or Hulu.

Dexter: Resurrection picks up years after the events of Dexter: New Blood, bringing the iconic serial killer back into the shadows, but this time, with a deeper psychological twist. The series follows Dexter Morgan navigating a new identity while being haunted by his past and his urge to kill. The show stars Michael C. Hall reprising his legendary role, alongside new additions that add complexity to the narrative. With its dark tone, intense storytelling, and emotional depth, Resurrection brings back the gritty charm of the original while introducing a fresh layer of moral conflict. Fans are hooked once again.