Woodwalkers OTT Release: When And Where To Watch The Fantasy Adventure Film In Multiple Languages Online

Woodwalkers OTT Release: The 2024 German fantasy feature Woodwalkers, directed by Damian John Harper, is set to make its way to streaming audiences this month. The movie, which had its theatrical debut in Germany in October last year, will now be accessible to viewers worldwide through its official digital release.

The film will premiere on Lionsgate Play on August 22, offering audiences multiple language options. In addition to its original German audio, the platform will stream the film dubbed in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, making it more accessible to a diverse audience.

Woodwalkers: Storyline and Setting

Woodwalkers is based on the popular novel series of the same name by author Katja Brandis. The screenplay, adapted by David Sandreuter, introduces viewers to Carag, a 13-year-old with the ability to shapeshift into a puma. Known as a "Woodwalker," Carag belongs to a hidden community of shapeshifters who must keep their true identities secret from humans.

His life changes when he is enrolled in a secret school for young shapeshifters, where he is mentored by Andrew Milling, a wealthy benefactor who quickly recognizes his talents. Carag's friendships with Brandon, a reserved bison-shifter, and Holly, a spirited red squirrel-shifter, help him adapt to his new life. However, tensions rise when a mining project threatens the Woodwalkers' natural habitat, leading to unexplained attacks on humans. Carag and his friends are soon drawn into a struggle to protect both their world and the human population.

Woodwalkers: Production and Cast

Produced jointly by companies from Germany, Austria, and Italy, Woodwalkers is backed by Blue Eyes Fiction, Dor Film, and Filmvergnuegen. The film has a runtime of 103 minutes and carries a parental guidance rating of FSK 6 in Germany and JMK 8 in Austria.

The cast is led by Emile Chérif as Carag, alongside Lilli Falk as Holly and Johan von Ehrlich as Brandon. Notable performances also come from Oliver Masucci as Andrew Milling, Martina Gedeck as Lissa Clearwater, and Hannah Herzsprung as Anna Ralston.

With its upcoming OTT release, Woodwalkers will reach new audiences beyond its initial cinema run, offering fans of fantasy stories a chance to explore a shapeshifter world rooted in friendship, environmental conflict, and hidden identities.