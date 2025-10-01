Zain Imam Steps Into A Ruthless Cop Avatar In Atrangii’s New Supernatural Murder Thriller Khoj

Atrangii OTT, the platform behind gripping crime dramas like NCR and Chitta Ve, is back with yet another bone-chilling tale. This time, it's a supernatural murder thriller titled Khoj a dark, twisted story that blurs the lines between reality and the mystical world. Frontlining the thriller is television heartthrob Zain Imam, who steps into an intense new avatar, no-nonsense cop haunted not just by a rising murders in the city but also by something far more sinister.

Set against the eerie backdrop of Mumbai's crime-ridden underbelly, Khoj unravels a series of gruesome deaths staged to look like suicides. Zain Imam takes on the powerful role of a cop in this gripping thriller. His character is relentless and deeply committed to solving a complex case, but beneath the surface lies a man tormented by a supernatural presence. As the story unfolds, the psychological tension escalates, keeping viewers constantly on edge. Zain brings a raw intensity to the role, guiding the audience through a dark, twisted journey that's as disturbing as it is captivating.

Himonshu Pathak, VP - Content, Atrangii said, "We at Atrangii have always aimed to explore new genres in storytelling, and with Khoj, we delve into the supernatural mystery thriller space, rooted in the rich folklore of our country. Our past shows like NCR and Chitta Ve have received immense love for their raw and gripping narratives. With Khoj, we continue our effort to bring stories that are not only thrilling but also deeply connected to our cultural roots. At Atrangii, we always strive to offer fresh, immersive content that truly resonates with our audience."

Khoj is now streaming exclusively on Atrangii OTT.