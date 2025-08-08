Bakaiti EXCLUSIVE! Rajesh Tailang On Experiencing Sibling Dynamics: I'm The Youngest....

Bakaiti web series: ZEE5 has entertained the audience with its new slice-of-life drama Bakaiti. The series starring Rajesh Tailang and Sheeba Chaddha has earned praise from the critics and the viewers for showcasing the struggles of an Indian middle house family.

As his new project received appreciation from all corners, Rajesh Tailang exclusively interacted with Filmibeat and spilled the beans on scene that became funnier than expected, his own 'Bakaiti' moments and more.

Here are excerpts from the interview-

The show has a mix of light humour and emotional intensity. Was there a scene with the family that ended up being funnier than expected?

The bakaiti that used to happen in between would sometimes turn out funnier than expected. There's a scene where Sanjay, Sushma, his brother, his wife are fighting and there was some improvisation, the lines turned out to be really funny. Sometimes, there are scenes where you're acting, but you have to control your laughter.

Sanjay's relationship with his brother adds another layer to the story. Have you experienced sibling dynamics that helped you shape that tension onscreen?

Not exactly like that. I'm the youngest sibling at home, so I can't see it that way. My character is the elder brother in the story, but the dynamics that an elder brother and younger brother share is there in the series.

Bakaiti is about the unpredictability of everyday life. Has there been a moment in your own life where something small turned into something unexpectedly big or life-changing?

I don't remember any small thing that became life-changing, but sometimes they say a small thing turns into a big one and that happens a lot.

Bakaiti is releasing on ZEE5, a platform known for telling rooted, relatable stories. What excites you the most about this story reaching a digital audience through ZEE5?

I have worked with ZEE5 previously and have had a great experience. Two of my series - Rangbaaz, Crime Beat, and a film called - Comedy Couple are already streaming on the platform. So, my association with ZEE5 has been for a long time, the platform has an amazing audience base, and I think the reactions I've received for the shows on ZEE5 have been very interesting.

