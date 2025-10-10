Janaawar EXCLUSIVE! Director Shachindra Vats On 'Real Challenge' In Shooting Ritual Scene: Villagers Got Angry

ZEE5 Janaawar: Bhuvan Arora-starrer Janaawar-The Beast Within has managed to create ripples in the OTT space, courtesy of the impeccable performances, powerful storytelling and theme. In case you're looking for a compelling crime drama, Janaawar should be on your binge-watch list as it will take you on a roller coaster ride.

As the show earned rave reviews from the audience, Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit interacted with Shachindra Vats, who directed Janaawar. From revealing the 'real challenge' while shooting the ritual scene to spilling the beans on the research, the CID director bared his heart out in an interesting conversation.

You've woven crime and mythology into one narrative. Was there a scene where balancing both of them felt nearly impossible but came together unexpectedly on screen?

The ritual scene was a real challenge. On one side, we had a police investigation, and on the other, a community deeply rooted in mythology. Real villagers were performing their ritual for us. When I first told them we wanted to film it, they were fine. But when I explained that, in the scene, police officers would arrive, discover a buried body, and the village deity would guide them, they became angry. I had to explain that the story was about the fight for truth - the police alone were helpless, but the village deity stood for justice, supported the police, and helped solve the case. Once they saw the deity as a hero, they agreed and threw themselves into the shoot with full energy. On screen, the scene felt powerfully alive."

The world of Janawaar - The Beast Within feels raw and lived-in. What kind of research or real-life observations went into shaping the script and the setting

To shape the script and setting, I drew heavily from local folklore, had countless conversations with villagers and police, and immersed myself in the emotional and historical connection people have with the place. Observing the culture, food, clothing, and language closely also helped bring authenticity, making the world of Janawaar - The Beast Within feel raw and alive.

