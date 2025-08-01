Bakaiti EXCLUSIVE! Rajesh Tailang On Working With Sheeba Chaddha, USP Of ZEE5's New Web Series & MORE

Photo Credit: ZEE5 PR Image

Bakaiti web series on ZEE5: Can we please take a moment and appreciate the content that has been churned out by ZEE5 in the past year? Be it Mrs or The Aam Aadmi Family, the leading OTT platform has delivered quality content, entertaining viewers across different age groups.

With the launch of its latest series Bakaiti, ZEE5 aims to take the audience on a roller coaster ride filled with drama, emotions and showcase the story of every middle-class family. Playing the role of Sanjay Kataria is the talented Rajesh Tailang.

Cinephiles loved Tailang's performances as Ramakant Pandit in Mirzapur, Bhupendra Singh in Delhi Crime and Rajendra Rathore in Bandish Bandits. And mind you, these are just a handful of performances.

WHAT IS THE USP OF BAKAITI? RAJESH TAILANG ANSWERS

Rajesh Tailang fondly spoke about his new web series, stating that he immediately accepted the offer. "I have been offered several serious roles and I wanted to break the clutter by portraying a role that is relatable and close to my life," the Selection Day actor exclusively told Abhishek Ranjit in an exclusive interaction with Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor.

When asked if he took his 'own sweet time' in giving his nod for the slice-of-life drama, Rajesh quipped, "I immediately accepted the offer as the premise and storyline looked promising and engaging. The team has presented the struggles of a middle-class family in the best way possible. This is the USP of the show as the makers have showcased several issues in an Indian household and how the family copes with them. The entertainment quotient is at its peak in the show."

SHEEBA CHADDHA IS A PHENOMENAL ACTRESS: RAJESH TAILANG

Rajesh was all praise for Sheeba Chaddha, who plays his on-screen wife in Bakaiti. "We have shared screenspace earlier in different projects, and it is always a pleasure to work with her. The kind of talent and energy that she brings to the table is amazing. She is a phenomenal actress," the actor told Filmibeat.

Bakaiti is available for streaming on ZEE5. In case you have not watched the relatable drama, you can binge-watch on the leading OTT platform. The show can be downloaded for offline viewing if you have an active subscription for ZEE5.

Do share your review with us @Filmibeat.