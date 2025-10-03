Love's Ambition Under Fire Amid High Ratings! Actor Gets Dragged Into Yu Menglong Death Case; Know WHY

Love's Ambition (Cdrama) Faces Criticism: Love's Ambition has become a rage across the C-drama world, quickly rising to must-watch status with record-breaking viewership and non-stop buzz online. The ongoing drama has struck a chord with audiences, blending romance, ambition, and tension in just the right measure. At the heart of its soaring popularity is the electrifying pairing of Zhao Lusi and William Chan. Zhao Lusi makes a powerful comeback, effortlessly stepping into a role that highlights both her charm and emotional depth. Paired with William Chan, whose charisma and screen presence perfectly complement hers, the duo's chemistry is undeniable-and fans can't get enough.

Amidst the sky-high ratings, Zhao Lusi's comeback drama is drawing criticism over one of the actor's alleged involvement in late Chinese actor Yu Menglong's death case. Read more...

Yu Menglong Death Scandal: Love's Ambition Under Fire Amid Record-Breaking Ratings; What Happened?

Love's Ambition may be dominating screens and social media with its skyrocketing popularity, but amidst the applause and soaring ratings, the drama has also found itself in the eye of a storm.

While fans continue to praise Zhao Lusi's powerful comeback and her magnetic on-screen chemistry with William Chan, the spotlight has recently shifted for a less celebratory reason. The show is now facing backlash and growing criticism due to actor Fan Shiqi's alleged connection to the ongoing scandal surrounding the tragic death of actor Yu Menglong.

According to Koreaboo, fans are demanding Fan Shiqi's removal from the promotional posters of Zhao Lusi-William Chan's cdrama. Actor Fan Shiqi, who plays a key supporting role, is facing intense public scrutiny due to his alleged connection to the Yu Menglong death scandal. The controversy has sparked widespread backlash, with viewers taking to social media to protest his presence in the series.

Reportedly, 37-year-old Yu Meng Long had hosted a small get-together the night he fell from the building and passed away. Apparently, Gan Shiqi was one of those in attendance. Following his tragic death, Fan Shiqi has been allegedly accused of playing a part in his death.

As protests gain traction online, viewers are torn between their love Love's Ambition and the unsettling allegations linked to its cast member Fan Shiqi. Though the production remains silent, the controversy threatens to overshadow the drama's otherwise stellar run.

For those unversed, several conspiracy theories are swirling around Yu Menglong's tragic death.

Love's Ambition Episodes 17-18 Release Time Today

Amidst the applause and record-breaking viewership, new episodes of Love's Ambition - episodes 17 and 18 - are set to premiere today. According to WeTV's official release timings, Love's Ambition episodes 17-18 are scheduled to be out today at 6:00 PM in China (3:30 PM IST) on WeTV, offering English subtitles.