1st Annual Day Function Of The Indian Army Dagger Parivaar School Built By Indrani Balan Foundation
"Kashmir
has
played
an
important
role
in
the
history
of
India's
rich
culture."-
Punit
Balan.
First Annual Day function was celebrated at 'Dagger Parivaar School' Baramulla on 01 November 2022. The school is designed for specially abled children of Baramulla with current strength of 66 children with different medical conditions. The Guests of honour Mrs. Janhavi Dhariwal Balan and Mr. Punit Balan came all the way from Pune to motivate the Little Angels. Students performed on various activities like group dance, group song, solo dance etc. The captivating energy and enthusiasm were praised by the parents and civil officials.
The association of Indian Army and Indrani Balan Foundation for the noble initiative in the valley was well appreciated by all spectators. Mrs. Janhavi Dhariwal Balan and Mr. Punit Balan were ecstatic with the functioning of school and annual report of first year given by Mrs. Sabia Farooq, Principal Dagger Parivaar School. The teachers were also felicitated for their hard work and dedication for the students and school. Major General Ajay Chandpuria, VSM, GOC 19 Infantry Division on the occasion interacted with parents of the children and inveterate Indian Army's support for the development of local population.
In
the
event,
Indrani
Balan
Foundation
President
Mr.
Punit
Balan
quoted,
"Our
country
has
a
diverse
culture
of
music,
art
and
history
of
Kashmir's
culture
plays
an
important
role
in
it.
We
are
happy
to
see
how
these
angels
showcased
complete
rich
culture
of
country
today
in
their
acts".
The event was supported and encouraged by the different administrative offices of Baramulla to include Deputy Collectorate, Govt Medical College, Baramulla and Education Department, Baramulla. The event was deeply praised by all the parents of children attending the school and further strengthened people's faith on Indian Army's resolve to support the local population in every manner.