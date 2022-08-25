A gem in the occult world – Dr Karishma Shetty

This story is about a psychic who being a doctor has immense knowledge and healing abilities based on the knowledge of the occult world. Dr. Karishma Shetty is a naturally gifted psychic who is respectfully referred to as "Guruma" by her followers and students. She is a different kind of astrologer, healer, and guide. She is currently pursuing her goal of assisting as many people as she can in their quest for happiness. Karishma began developing her clairvoyance and psychic abilities at a very young age and had a clear sense of her life's purpose. She started her professional career as a preacher and healer of society at large when she was 12 years old. This contemporary healer brings an authentic and approachable approach to spirituality along with living a high vibrational life. She is passionate about tattoos, style, and fashion. Her natural talent and contagious aura make her even better at what she does.

Since her very childhood, Karishma was gifted to see through people. Her precise prediction and accurate healing solutions were notably considered by many of her friends and followers at a very young age. Vastu, Numerology, Reiki, Tarot, Lenormand Reading, Lithomancy, Oracle Card Reading, Face Reading, Energy Healing, Healing with Elements, Metaphor Therapy (drawing analysis with spiritual and parapsychological senses), Signature Analysis, Rune Reading, I-Ching, Chakra Balancing, Aura Cleansing, Sound Therapy, etc. are all areas in which Karishma is proficient. 427 of her personally chosen students have been transformed under her direction; these students, who practise occult art all over the world, have been expertly trained and share the same goals, values, and missions. She learned various healing and divination techniques while travelling around the world and into the interior of India. She carved out a niche for herself, helping people from all walks of life find their way on the righteous path after accumulating a wealth of experience and knowledge through practice.

Karishma is a shamanic healer who specialises in assisting souls in their quest to discover their purpose.

Once, Ashwini (name changed), came to Karishma with reference from her friend. Her son Vipul (name changed) was rendered sleepless since, she lost her father in law. Karishma immediately knew that her father -in- law's soul was stuck in his grandchild and not moving ahead. The attachment was very strong. I connected to the other world to speak to him and got to know that he was worried for Vipul. I made him comfortable with the fact that he is not in this world and he needs to ascend ahead leaving behind all his attachments. I also assured him making him talk to Vipul. That was the last ever Vipul did not sleep at night", says Karishma with a shower of satisfaction on her face.

Her knowledge of chakras and Reiki healing techniques is awesome. Aligning the chakras, which are present in every individual, according to the sacred geometry of the universe helps them balance their mental, professional and financial life as well. Karishma says that the 7 chakras which can only be felt and not seen are answers to every problem. Many of her clients are attuned to balance due to chakra healing and have gained monetary gains due to the attainment of work life balance.

Her visions have help many to gain and acquire their ancestral treasures too.

Her aura inspires anyone to pursue spirituality and instils confidence in them, inspiring them to contribute to the improvement and peace of the world. She also has a close relationship with animals and animal energies. Karishma practises altruism and has joined a number of NGOs to aid the needy and the poor. For her renowned work in the area of occult science, Ballsbridge University awarded her a Philosophy of Doctorate in the Specialized area of Education.

