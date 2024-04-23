Abhiishek Mohta, Renowned Actor and Casting Director, Set to Star Opposite Model Riya in Upcoming Music Video

New
Delhi
(India),
April
23:
Abhiishek
Mohta
has
carved
his
niche
in
the
Indian
Television
Industry,
earning
recognition
as
one
of
the
top
10
Casting
Directors.
His
repertoire
boasts
a
diverse
array
of
projects,
ranging
from
TVC
Advertisements
to
music
videos,
YouTube
short
films,
and
high-budget
endeavors
like
Colors
TV's
revered
mythology
show,
"Shrimad
Bhagwat
Mahapuran," where
he
served
as
the
in-house
Casting
Director
and
garnered
acclaim
as
an
Associate
Creative
Head.
Among
his
notable
collaborations
are
Amazon
Prime's
"The
Terminal
List,"
the
initial
seven
episodes
of
Crime
Patrol
2.0,
and
projects
for
Jio
Cinema
and
Hotstar.
Mohta's
expertise
extends
across
various
production
houses,
including
Saffron
Broadcast
and
Media
Limited,
OML
Entertainment,
Alt
Balaji,
and
Seven
Horse
Production.
Not
confined
to
the
backstage,
Abhiishek
Mohta
has
also
graced
screens
himself,
featuring
in
the
music
video
"Tu
Hai
Wahi"
alongside
the
renowned
Punjabi
actress
Shezali
Sharma,
known
for
her
roles
in
Bollywood
and
popular
TV
series
like
"Jamai
Raja
2.0."
Additionally,
he
has
lent
his
talent
to
several
TVC
Advertisements,
including
recent
campaigns
for
Nutrihance,
Swivel
Dating
App,
and
Royal
Club
Casino.
On
the
other
end
of
the
spectrum
is
Riya,
a
seasoned
model
renowned
for
her
elegant
ramp
walks,
captivating
fashion
shows,
and
striking
print
shoots.
With
a
portfolio
encompassing
collaborations
with
The
Blunt,
a
YouTube
channel
boasting
over
200k
subscribers,
Riya
brings
her
charm
and
charisma
to
the
digital
realm.
For
Riya,
the
music
video
"Pyar
Mein
Tere
Dooba
Raha"
marks
a
significant
milestone,
as
she
shares
the
screen
with
the
esteemed
Abhiishek
Mohta.
Directed
by
Shanky
Singh
and
featuring
the
soulful
vocals
of
rising
talent
Asif
Javed,
the
project
holds
a
special
significance,
particularly
for
Javed,
who
views
Abhiishek
as
a
mentor
and
elder
brother
in
the
industry,
having
previously
collaborated
with
him
under
the
banner
of
Tips
Official.