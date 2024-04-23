Abhiishek Mohta, Renowned Actor and Casting Director, Set to Star Opposite Model Riya in Upcoming Music Video

New Delhi (India), April 23: Abhiishek Mohta has carved his niche in the Indian Television Industry, earning recognition as one of the top 10 Casting Directors. His repertoire boasts a diverse array of projects, ranging from TVC Advertisements to music videos, YouTube short films, and high-budget endeavors like Colors TV's revered mythology show, "Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran," where he served as the in-house Casting Director and garnered acclaim as an Associate Creative Head.

Among his notable collaborations are Amazon Prime's "The Terminal List," the initial seven episodes of Crime Patrol 2.0, and projects for Jio Cinema and Hotstar. Mohta's expertise extends across various production houses, including Saffron Broadcast and Media Limited, OML Entertainment, Alt Balaji, and Seven Horse Production.

Not confined to the backstage, Abhiishek Mohta has also graced screens himself, featuring in the music video "Tu Hai Wahi" alongside the renowned Punjabi actress Shezali Sharma, known for her roles in Bollywood and popular TV series like "Jamai Raja 2.0." Additionally, he has lent his talent to several TVC Advertisements, including recent campaigns for Nutrihance, Swivel Dating App, and Royal Club Casino.

On the other end of the spectrum is Riya, a seasoned model renowned for her elegant ramp walks, captivating fashion shows, and striking print shoots. With a portfolio encompassing collaborations with The Blunt, a YouTube channel boasting over 200k subscribers, Riya brings her charm and charisma to the digital realm.

For Riya, the music video "Pyar Mein Tere Dooba Raha" marks a significant milestone, as she shares the screen with the esteemed Abhiishek Mohta. Directed by Shanky Singh and featuring the soulful vocals of rising talent Asif Javed, the project holds a special significance, particularly for Javed, who views Abhiishek as a mentor and elder brother in the industry, having previously collaborated with him under the banner of Tips Official.