Adarsh Swaroop Created History On Amazon As His Novel "Befikkarr Dil '' Adapts Into A Movie.
There
is
little
doubt
that
the
golden
legendaries
have
controlled
Bollywood
for
nearly
all
of
its
existence.
But
there
are
also
many
newcomers
in
our
field
who
will
undoubtedly
win
our
hearts
and
take
advantage
of
the
opportunity
presented.Some
people
are
already
famous,
while
others
are
just
getting
started.
However,
it
is
undeniable
that
in
both
instances,
these
young
people
are
bursting
with
talent
and
vigor.
In
the
most
competitive
industry,
there
are
blooming
stars
like
Adarsh
Swaroop,
who
have
created
their
own
buzz
in
the
Bollywood
Industry.
After Broke the pre-order records on Amazon. Now, Pooja Entertainment has plans to adapt Adarsh Swaroop's novel "Befikkarr Dil '' into a movie. He will undoubtedly capture audiences' hearts with his upcoming film, "Befikkarr Dil." He will involved in the scriptwriting, cast, crew and production of "Befikkarr Dil" have yet to be finalized.
His vision is that "It is always exciting when a story you have written is interpreted cinematically. The fact that Pooja films has acquired the film adaptation rights to 'Befikkar Dil' is particularly promising because this is the banner behind some of the biggest films of our times. This story has both a national and international appeal and I cannot wait to see it on the big screen," said Adarsh Swaroop in a prepared statement. He wants to serve as a role model for upcoming young generation through his talent.