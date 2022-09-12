Aftermorning aka Abhishek Yesugade, the Indian DJ, music producer, and sound engineer wants to work around new tech advacements to give listeners better music experiences.

He can't emphasize enough the importance of embracing these latest technologies in music to serve people with incredible music.

The insane growth and momentum a few industries have attained over the years can be attributed to a number of factors. One includes the many sleepless nights that professionals and experts in those fields have put in as tenacious individuals and skilled mavens. Another important factor is the constant tech advancements across industries of the world. These latest developments and advent in the tech world have had a direct positive impact on major industries, including music, highlights, the Indian DJ, music producer, and sound engineer Aftermorning.

To keep up with the trends of the music realm, which is an ever-evolving and competitive world, he is planning to embrace many new technology tools in music to produce tracks that can effortlessly elevate the music experiences of people. For this, he is all prepped to do his research as to what tech tools he can add to help meet his aspirations and what more he can do to enhance the experiences of music lovers and listeners with his each of his upcoming tracks.

The 1993-born Pune-based music artist confesses that he has always remained motivated by the desire to make his music reach all across the world. His drive to reach his sounds has motivated him to keep working and gain a sense of accomplishment. For generating new ideas, Aftermorning simply turns on his piano and lets the music flow itself. He believes that creating a fixed routine can limit one's creativity, so he believes in going with the flow and creating melodies that he thinks sound "good."

Aftermorning also highlights how creating his own sound, experimenting with a new style of mixing tracks and pursuing it for as long as 14 years, making slow remixes, and seeing it becoming a trend today are things that have stood him unique in the industry.

With continuously experimenting with new melodies and music and now with new tech trends, he can't wait for enough to take over the music world soon.