Alpesh Shah - A Journey To Discover Self Potential And Achieving Big

"Alpesh is a man who has big dreams and what is bigger is his potential to achieve everything from his hard work and dedication. Listen to your heart, it's always right."

So today we are having a real discussion with Mr. Alpesh Shah who is the founder of Dreams Chaser Media company (2016). He was born in Ahmedabad and completed his higher education in Pune. Dreams Chaser Media company was established in Ahmedabad Gujarat and later on branch was started at Mumbai vile parle. He has been working as event coordinator since 2005 for Indian and foreign brands and now spearheading the content strategy for one of OTT Rangmanchindia. We'll talk to him about his journey as an entrepreneur and how he was able to put up with so many challenges at his work.

Even the work of Brands and other businesses is managed by them. In addition, they are looking for young talents who would like to work in the talent industry. As a public relations firm, Dreams Chaser Media manages a small group of artists from the Indian film and television industries. In addition, they manage a number of international artists. They are looking for new and exciting opportunities for themselves.

Alpesh Shah's strengths lie in his creative mind, dedication to his work, delivering quality over quantity to his client, and determination to do better than before. Alpesh believes in growing every step.

He sees every new project as a challenge to give the best he can and do better than he did before.

Speaking further with Mr. Alpesh shah, he said that it is essential to provide job opportunities to Indian and international models, dancers, actors and singers that empower more communities. He is busy as the head of content strategy at one of OTT Rangmanchindia and he literally manages them and makes sure to provide the best platform to the talented community.

Telling about his new project "OTT Rangmanchindia" is a curated platform where people can book a personalised video message on different occasions. They have the options from live video chat with their favourite Indian and international celebrities.

Talking about their challenge is that finding a suitable job for one person may or may not be similar to the other because everyone has different talents and work styles. But Alpesh takes these challenges as new ways to grow his clan base. His organisation handles every challenge nicely and does a great job.

@alpeshshah_producer