Ankita Bhalla's latest chat shows with these celebs is all things fun and entertaining

We feed on Bollywood news to keep abreast of our entertainment keeda. And guess who's fulfilling her job as the informant, expressively? The one and only Ankita Bhalla! This entertainment journalist is working her fingers to the bone to share the most exciting and exclusive news from the alleys of Bollywood. Ankita is loved for her chat shows, and why not? They are inventive and one of a kind.

Being the Managing Editor of PeepingMoon.com, she has hosted several chat shows with much-publicised celebs. But we ought to mention that her latest talk shows are worth a watch:

Ankita Bhalla in a conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan

The journalist roped the actress into an interesting and vouchsafe conversation as she marked her Bollywood stint of 22 years. Ankita self-curated a 'Bebo book' that had 22 pictures of the actress' journey, which she was asked to decode. It was fun to see Bebo being candid about her sons, favourite films, her iconic character 'Poo', etc.

Ankita Bhalla plays the cheesy platter with Anaya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda

While promoting their film Liger, the journalist hosted a chat show for the duo. And since Vijay was hailed as the 'cheese platter of the nation', Ankita decided to spin the table and let the pan-India star curate his own personalised chees-y platter ft. leading actresses.

Ankita Bhalla catches up with Alia Bhatt

During the promotion of her recent film, Darlings, the journalist hosted a quirky Q/A about Alia's real-life Darlings. She also gifted her an adorable frame, cherishing the soon-to-be mum's pregnancy.

Ankita Bhalla 'Copy'ies with Karan Johar

This has to be our favourite of Ankita's recent chat shows. This time, she went on the sets of Koffee With Karan and made a rip-off 'Copy With Karan' hamper, including the fakes of all the luxury brands KJo wears. By the looks of it, Karan Johar was totally impressed!

Ankita Bhalla's tryst with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

During the promotion of their series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives,' the journalist made reality-stars Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari Soni 'Guess The Price' of daily essential items. It was amusing to see our cherished celebs squabble over the price of tomatoes, potatoes, and other food items.

Ankita Bhalla in a personal conversation with Arjun Kapoor

Recently, Let's Talk Season 3's first episode was dropped on Peeping Moon, and the journalist bumped into a beautiful and inspiring conversation with actor Arjun Kapoor. He went candid about his emotional self and talked about social media as a boon and bane. He called it a 'double-edged sword' and chatted about sensitive issues as trolls, and death comments.

Ankita Bhalla and the Mismatched couple

The Mismatched duo, Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli, landed in 'What If' situations with Ankita. The journalist threw one after the other intriguing questions, which brought out hilarious answers from the duo. Also, Ankita helped us learn that Rohit and Prajakta would cherish wearing a dinosaur costume and Vivah is that one movie that they can watch for a lifetime.

Ankita has also hosted chat shows with Naga Chaitanya, Masaba Gupta, Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and more in the recent past. She had an entertaining time with everyone.