Avrik Live Brings Celebrated American Rapper Russ To India And People Cannot Keep Calm

Since the news of Russ' India concert has been out, the entire internet has crashed and people are going bonkers. After all, this is his debut performance in the country. The feverishness has to be as high as heaven!

The emerging company Avrik Live took to its Instagram to unveil Russ's concert in India. And soon after they did it, netizens started showering their comment sections and DMs with several appreciative and eager phrases. 'Can't Wait,' 'Let's go,' 'Can't miss this opportunity,' 'God Damn excited,' 'Looks huge,' etc., are a few words that are being commented on Avrik's post and said out loud.

One of the highly enthusiastic buffs wrote, "The time has almost come when he is going to come to India and it's going to be a night we remember for yearssss." Aren't we all excited to watch Russ perform live? Of course, we are!

Addressing this overwhelming response from the audience, the founder of Avrik Live, Manav Dhumal says, "It feels great to see the ooze of excitement among the audience to welcome one of the best rappers. We are sure that you will have an amazing time and will celebrate your heart!"

With all these get-up-and-go moods of the audience and Russ's enthusiasm, we are sure that the concert will leave them aghast! Avrik Live is pushing its boundaries to craft the best experience not only for the crowd but also for the artist.

This concert is an extension of Russ's ongoing tour, The Journey is Everything. Avrik Live has co-produced the Mumbai leg with support from Bugus and in association with EXP Live and Rock Age. Mark the dates on your calendar. The concerts are happening at JioWorld Garden in Mumbai on October 28th and at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 29th

Many of the enthused minds have been reposting the poster via their Instagram account. To keep the excitement bar high, Avrik Live also did a ticket giveaway and promoted Odd Not Even's sick collection of Russ merch. People are bouncing off the walls, and the majority of the tickets are already sold out. To get your tickets, check the link in Avrik Live's Instagram bio.