B-town’s Evergreen Beauty Raveena Tandon Has A Knack For Cars & Food

Revealed In The First Episode Of "CarKhana" YouTube Series

It is always a pleasure driving the cars we love and eating the dishes we crave - and this equation remains unchanged for our beloved Bollywood celebrities as well! B-town's evergreen beauty, actor Raveena Tandon, who made a solid comeback through the OTT world, recently appeared on a show hosted by Rannvijay Singha called 'CarKhana by car&bike" on car&bike YouTube channel. This was a never-seen-before avatar of Raveena that not a lot of us knew about.

In the interaction with Rannvijay Singha, Raveena Tandon casually shared about her love for cars ever since childhood and her missing the authentic Punjabi taste in food from back home in Punjab. They indulged in a small quiz session where Raveena had to guess the resale values of certain cars based on their models and new car prices, and she got them all right! Her long-term love for cars became apparent from the fact that as a child, she took numerous road trips with her family. Raveena revealed some interesting facts about her relationship with cars through the course of the episode which you may be stunned to know! Now, how many of us could've guessed that she bought her first car at the age of 18 with her own hard-earned money? Not only that, but it also happened to be a sports car (a used one) which she gifted herself on her 18th birthday - how cool is that!

We know, we know, it's not very unusual for celebrities to own fancy cars but there's one area where they're just like anyone else and that would be...yeah, you guessed it right - FOOD! Raveena is a total foodie and a sucker for authentic Punjabi food and also local street food of Mumbai that grew on her since her childhood and remains illustrious to date. She shares her love for Chhole-Bhature, which also happens to be her favorite dish, and her favorite restaurant being 'Urban Tadka' in Mumbai.

What's most amazing of all is the fact that Raveena's love and passion for cars as well as food have remained intact despite her stardom. Even today, she goes into depth of complete details of every car that interests her and also makes sure of including her favorite delicacies in her diet while keeping herself as fit and as beautiful as ever!

