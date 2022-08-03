Bhagyesh Hendre’s Journey Of Making It Big In Music Industry

Soch Music India which is currently ruling the charts is all set to take it a notch up. Bhagyesh Hendre, the great performer claims to have several projects up his sleeves which he will be releasing in the year 2022. People waiting for it can visit his social media handle named @bhagyesh_hendre where he is followed by 101K people.

Being on the receiving end of all the fame, love & support hasn't been an overnight journey. Bhagyesh's hard work and consistency allowed him to win people's hearts and become one of the renowned personalities. He says, " I believe everyone is talented but what allows you to outshine others is your diligence and belief in your craft. " Adding to it, Bhagyesh also admits that no matter how much you gain in terms of financial aspects, real success is when you become capable of being the change in the society.

Reportedly, Bhagyesh Hendre has been working tirelessly on his singles. Not only that, but it is also a well-known fact that Bhagyesh is all set to hit the music industry & give us some amazing releases.The evergreen fame of Bhagyesh also comes with endless responsibilities. People connect with you when you put in the effort and no one knows this better than him. Bhagyesh & his team is striving hard to open an academy for people facing financial troubles. Now people with talent & determination can get a step closer to their goals with the help of Bhagyesh's academy.

2022 is going to be an amazing year for the star's fans for all the right reasons. His releases have intrigued the fans and we all are sure that he is going to be at the pinnacle of success after his releases.

Life didn't hand him over the success on a silver platter. There have been ups and downs but Bhagyesh's passion has kept him driving towards his goals. It is no news that stepping into the music Industry & creating your own identity isn't going to be effortless but Bhagyesh's experience has taught him all about his life and his life lessons will help him in paving his way towards achievements.