Business Ethics That Entrepreneur Ramesh Gowani Swears By

Entrepreneurs are often seen with scepticism because many in the past haven't set great examples when it comes to honesty and business ethics. Right from environmentally detrimental practices to not treating the employees right, businesspersons have been under heat for many such practices. Ramesh Gowani, the real estate tycoon of India, recently talked about the importance of ethics in an interview and we were in awe of his thoughts and clarity. It seems as if his ethics have played a greater role than other efforts in helping him make it big in whatever he tried his hands at.

Among his top ethics is valuing everyone who contributes to the business. According to Mr Gowani, everyone values just their customers but employees are gods too. With a smile on his face, he said that his business wouldn't have reached these heights if he did not have the support of the employees who played a very important role in the journey. He makes sure that all the needs of his employees are met and that they are treated with the utmost respect and care. The company also offers the best in the industry compensation, vacation policy, and other benefits.

Another value that Mr Gowani holds very close is his commitment to the environment. He believes that all businesses must follow sustainable practices and be mindful of their impact on the environment. His ventures in the field of sustainable energy are the best examples of his commitment to this cause. Numerous renewable plants in India established and operated by Mr Gowani supply energy to top corporates. They generate energy using agro-waste and biomass. They also follow the zero-waste policy that involves channelizing heat from biogas engines to VAM cold storage for food processing and preservation. Mr Gowani is passionate about climate action and believes that apart from the government, businesses have a major role to play in ensuring that the planet stays intact for future generations.

Commitment to quality is also among the cornerstone values that Mr Gowani adheres to and all his projects reflect the same. Right from La Papilo, Mr Gowani's first building to all his modern projects, all reflect Mr Gowani's commitment to excellence. The high-quality products generated by his textile brand Gabbana helped the brand bag styling opportunities for big names like Mr Manmohan Singh, Tata, Birlas, and the Bachchans. Gabbana also contributed to the fashion revolution in India.

Honesty, punctuality, a customer-centric approach and many other values form the basis of Mr Gowani's approach to life and business. These are not mere words because he has proven them with his work.