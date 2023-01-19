Dietitian Tanvee Tutlani Has The Perfect Advice For Those Hoping To Transform Their Health

"One needs to change their mindset along with their food plate and habits to embrace fitness," says dietitian and fitness coach Tanvee Tutlani. Sedentary lifestyles are now more rampant than ever and a major portion of the world is struggling with obesity, lifestyle diseases, and other health challenges. The increased consumption of junk food, lack of awareness about nutrition and fitness, health fads, and many more factors are encumbering people from achieving their fitness goals. Amidst quacks and unqualified people claiming to be fitness experts, it takes thorough determination and patience to guide people the right way with research-backed information. One such determined and persistent dietitian and fitness coach is Tanvee Tutlani, who has a decade of experience in transforming the lives of over 5000 people.

In a recent tête-à-tête with our publication, she opened up with suggestions for people to achieve their fitness goals and embrace a healthy lifestyle. She said that the first point to understand is that fitness shouldn't be a temporary goal, but a lifestyle. "Your reason for losing or gaining weight shouldn't be an upcoming wedding or a dress of your choice. It should be your overall health. When you have the goals right, you will take sustainable steps," said the young dietitian, Tanvee. She also said that expecting quick fixes and results is the nemesis of anyone hoping for transformation. According to her, losing a lot of weight too fast is unhealthy and such crash diets are neither healthy nor sustainable.

She advises people to stay away from marketing gimmicks, powders and get fit quick claims. Instead, she says that the first step is to get a bit more active in routine and start with clean eating. Tanvee also shared with us her fitness journey, which started with an obese child who was always bullied and made fun of. Apart from changing her food and lifestyle, Tanvee also read about nutrition to accomplish her body goals. As a result, she transformed herself completely.

According to her, no two bodies are the same and it takes a body-specific approach to achieve the desired results. She says that it requires a thorough understanding of the body, how it gains and loses weight, food and its properties and other aspects to design a fitness plan that works. She thus customizes her plans based on BMI, age, weight, health goals, food preferences, health history and other factors. All her customers value her for her clear communication and commitment to their goals.

Tanvee has been a constant motivation for her friends, family, and customers. We hope that others follow her advice and set sustainable health targets for themselves. Tanvee is bringing about a health revolution in the country and we wish her luck in her journey.