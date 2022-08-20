Disha Vadgama On The Challenges She Has Faced In Her Career So Far As An Entrepreneur & Fashion Designer

Disha Vadgama is one of the most reputed names in the Indian fashion industry. The leading entrepreneur and fashion designer is making a buzz in the traditional market as well as Bollywood thanks to her attractive and modern designs.

Based in Gujarat, Disha is the founder of DV Fashion Studio. The headquarter of the studio is located in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. It's a 5000sq. feet place and has a mixture of traditional Indian designs with modern ones, featuring lightweight fabrics further enhanced by quirky and vibrant prints.

Disha was interested in fashion since her childhood and got inspiration from her mother. As a young girl, she used to notice her mother designing her own saree creatively. When Disha's mother noticed her inclination towards art and creativity, she pushed her towards it.

At a young age, Disha Vadgama started her own label. At that time, she had only one tailor and a master in a small place. She learned about the taste of customers by bringing her experience to use. Disha used every feedback to make her creativity better day by day and made sure that every happiness and disappointment counts in the end.

The journey towards success was of course full of challenges and still is. Disha says that today the market is flooded with a lot of designs and customers are confused about what to choose. She explains that as a designer, she has to make sure to have loyal repeat customers. But it gets really difficult at times because finding a reliable manufacturer becomes a hard task. "Having a reliable manufacturer who will maintain the same quality, process time, and offer reasonable prices is a challenging and difficult task. Because if they don't serve the same they used to serve it will affect the making of the product and setting a cost for selling," she says.

"And about the competition on the prices means you need to be very smart to read your competitor's prices and come up with your profitable price range," she adds. "So, all these types of challenges will come and go and as a Designer, as an Entrepreneur, I have to face it and deal with it." concludes Disha.

Disha Vadgama shares that her biggest achievement is the trust customers have in her and she will do everything to retain it in future.